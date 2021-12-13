This morning we were able to see through the TNT Mexico screens the celebration of the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League 2021/2022 that took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.
Four English teams, three Spanish, two Italians, two French, two Portuguese, a German, a Dutch and an Austrian have been the hype of the draw and they already know their rival from the next phase.
As always happens in this round, the draw had its conditions:
– Teams from the same country cannot face each other
– Teams that have coincided in the same group cannot face each other
The seeds were in Pot 1 and the teams that finished second in the group stage in Pot 2.
Benfica – Real Madrid
Villarreal – Manchester City
Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich
Salzburg – Liverpool
Inter de Milan – Ajax Amsterdam
Sporting de Portugal – Juventus of Turin
Chelsea – Lille
PSG – Manchester United
The Champions League will not return until February. The first leg matches will be played between the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd in the field of the second classified, and the return leg will be on March 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th.
‘All these crosses can be seen in Mexico through TNT Sports!
#Champions #League #matches #confirmed
Leave a Reply