German brand is responsible for dressing 10 of the 36 Champions League clubs, which will have a new format this season

THE UEFA Champions League 2024 will start on Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) with an unprecedented format: involving 36 participating teams and several brands of sports equipment among the suppliers. Adidas leads in this regard by dressing 10 teams, which corresponds to 28% of the total.

Among the clubs sponsored by Adidas are Arsenal (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), Juventus (Italy) and Real Madrid (Spain). Nike and Puma provide sports equipment to 8 clubs each.

The North American company is responsible for the uniforms of teams such as Barcelona (Spain), Liverpool (England), PSG (France) and Inter Milan (Italy). Puma, in turn, is the supplier of Manchester City (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Milan (Italy) and RB Leipzig (Germany), among others.

Read the infographic:

Castore makes the uniforms of four clubs, including Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and the Dutch club Feyenoord. Meanwhile, Macron is involved with two teams: Red Star (Serbia) and Bologna (Italy).

There are others with less representation:

New Balance – wears Lille (France);

– wears Lille (France); Jako – supplier to Stuttgart (Germany);

– supplier to Stuttgart (Germany); Joma – wears Atalanta (Italy); and

– wears Atalanta (Italy); and Kappa – sponsor of Monaco.

NEW CHAMPIONS

The Champions League will have more clubs from the 2024-2025 season. There will no longer be a group stage, which initially involved 32 teams in the previous format.

Each of the 36 teams will play a league stage against 8 different teams. There will be 4 home matches and 4 away matches.

Teams from the same city will not be able to face each other in the initial phase, but up to 3 clubs from a single country may be in the same group.