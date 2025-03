Borussia Dortmund failed in the round of 16 of the Champions League against OSC Lille to earn a significantly better starting position for the second leg next Wednesday. The chances of the BVB, which has so far been disappointing in the Bundesliga, to move into the quarter -finals of the European premier class for the sixth time within 13 years, remain realistic after 1: 1 (1-0) on Tuesday evening. The Borussians are now not favorite.