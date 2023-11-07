Champions League | A huge surprise in the Champions League – Shakhtar Donetsk beat Barcelona

Barcelona remained goalless as a guest of Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg.

Football the 4th match round of the men’s Champions League group stage started with a big surprise, when Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk beat the Spanish giant Barcelona 1-0.

Barcelona won their first three group games, including at home to Shakhtar a couple of weeks ago, and a win would have secured their place. However, the only goal of the H-group match played in Hamburg on Tuesday was the Ukrainian team, whose top man became the hero with his 40th-minute hit Danylo Sikan. The goal was his third in the group stage.

With its victory, Shahtar moved level with Portuguese Porto to six points. In the late game of the group, Porto will face Belgian Royal Antwerp. Barcelona has nine points.

In the second match of the early evening, the German Dortmund beat the English Newcastle 2–0 at home. The goals scored Niclas Füllkrug in the opening half and Julian Brandt in the 79th minute. In the late match of Group F, the Italian AC Milan and the French PSG will meet. Dortmund has seven points from four games, PSG has six from their three games and Milan has two. Newcastle have four points from their four matches.