The Paris Saint-Germain team also drew a confrontation with Bayern Munich, who made a slow start to the season, in the second fiery match in the knockout stage of the continental championship.

In the final match last May, the Royal Club, thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior, beat Liverpool.

The two teams also met in the first European Club Championship final in 2018, and the Spanish giants also won.

Real Madrid has not lost any of its last six matches against Liverpool in the Champions League, winning 5 times and drawing once.

In these confrontations, the Spanish champions won two final matches and qualified in the only knockout match, after they outperformed 3-1 in the first leg and drew 0-0 in the second leg in the quarter-finals of the 2020-2021 season.

The draw also resulted in confrontations that can be described as balanced between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund against Chelsea, and Inter Milan with Porto.

In the rest of the results of the draw, Manchester City will meet with Leipzig in Germany, Napoli in Italy with Eintracht Frankfurt, and Benfica with Portuguese Club Brugge.

Final price

It is worth noting that the Champions League quarter-final matches are played in two matches, home and away, with Manchester City, Benfica, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Napoli, Chelsea, Porto and Bayern Munich playing the return match at their stadium.

It is noteworthy that the rule of calculating the goal away from the ground with two goals has been canceled since last season, therefore, if the home and away matches ended in a tie in total, the two teams will resort to playing additional games.

In the event that either of them fails to change the result during the extra games, penalties will be used to separate them.

Sixteen dates

The European Football Association (UEFA) has set the dates for the round of 16 matches as follows: