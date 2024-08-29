This Thursday a new one starts Champions League with the draw for what will be a very different group stage to that held in the last 21 years. UEFA expanded the competition to 36 teams and there are more matches.

He Principality of Monaco will be the venue for the ceremony, where the UEFA will make a novel draw, since it will be assisted by a technological tool to determine the groups that will have two more matches than in previous editions.

There will be eight Colombians who will be in the Champions League 2024-2025highlights the presence of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jhon Jáder Lucimí and Luis Díaz, and the debuts of Yáser Asprilla, Jhon Durán and Juan David Cabal.

The delegations from Italy and Germany have the largest representation in the draw with five teams, a key advantage since they cannot face each other in the group stage, which will be played as a league.

The draw of the Champions League It will take place from 11 a.m. Colombian time, and will be watched live on UEFA TV.

Champions League 2024-2025 draw

Bass drum 1

Manchester City (Eng)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Real Madrid (Esp)

PSG (FR)

Liverpool (Eng)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Barcelona (Esp)

Bass drum 2

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Atletico Madrid (Esp)

Atalanta (Italy)

Benfica (Por)

Juventus (Italy)

Arsenal (Eng)

Club Brugge (Bel)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Milan (Italy)

Bass drum 3

Feyenoord (Ned)

Sporting Club (By)

PSV (Ned)

Dinamo Zagreb (Cro)

Salzburg (Aus)

Lille (France)

Red Star (Being)

Young Boys (Sui)

Celtic (Esc)

Bass drum 4

Slovan Bratislava (Esl)

Monaco (France)

Sparta Prague (CZ)

Aston Villa (Eng)

Bologna (Italy)

Girona (Esp)

Stuttgart (Germany)

Storm Graz (Aus)

Stade Brest (France)

