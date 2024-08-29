This Thursday, around 11 a.m. Colombiathe draw will be held for the Champions League 2024-2025, a tournament that will have different changes after 21 editions played with 32 teams and a group stage with eight zones, a format similar to the one that was also being handled in the World Cup.

The new edition of the Champions League The format is revolutionary, with 36 teams divided into zones in which a league tournament will be played. Each team will play four home games and four away games, all against different opponents.

Champions League Betting Photo:Ali Rıza Özçelik / Alamy Stock Photo Share

Colombians in the Champions League

Eight Colombians will be in this tournament of the UEFASome have been trying to win the Orejona for several years, others will make their official debut in the most important club tournament in the world.

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool, is one of the Colombian cards in this Champions League, After clearing all rumors of his possible departure from the English club, Lucho will seek revenge for the final lost in 2021 against Real Madrid.

Another who knows what it is like to play in a final is Juan Guillermo Cuadradowho signed a contract with Atalanta Bergamo after the express departure of his new coach Gian Piero Gasperini who expressly requested him for the Champions League.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Photo:Atalanta Share

Although he is still recovering from an injury, John Lucumí returns to the Champions League with a surprising Bologna. The Italian club has not played in this tournament for 60 years, while the Colombian already did so in his time with the Genk from Belgium.

Juan Jose Cordoba He will also be in the Champions League with Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia. The Colombian is coming off his debut in the tournament after the qualifying phase that his club went through to be in the draw.

Colombian debutants

There are four Colombian debutants in the Champions League. John Jader Duran will be with him Aston Villa of England and hopes to get playing time under coach Unai Emery, who is counting on the 20-year-old striker, who was close to leaving the club.

Jader Duran. Photo:AFP Share

With Girona from Spain they will be Jhon Solis and Yaser Asprilla, who will make their Champions League debut with a club making its debut in the continental tournament.

Finally, there is Juan Cabal, who joined Juventus this season after his great spell at Hellas Verona. The Colombian centre-back will live out his childhood dream of playing in the Champions League with a major European team.

Yaser Asprilla Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Efe Share

• HAROLD YEPES

• SPORTS