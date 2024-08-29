UEFA on Thursday drew the Champions League group stage, an innovative format for this edition of the continental tournament after 21 years with an eight-zone group stage format.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon, the long-awaited draw began, in which a software program was to suddenly decide the eight rivals of each of the teams.

Manchester City will face Inter Milan, PSG, Club Brugge, Juventus, Feyenoord, Sporting CP, Sparta Prague and S. Bratislava

Inter Milan play against RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Red Star, Young Boys, Monaco and Sparta Prague.

Bayern Munich will face Barcelona, ​​PSG, Benfica, Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Slovan Bratislava and Aston Villa.

Leipzig face Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sporting CP, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sturm Graz.

Borussia Dortmund will play against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Club Brugge, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Sturm Graz and Bologna

Barcelona will have eye-catching matches against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Benfica, Young Boys, Red Star, Brest and Monaco

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, AC Milan, Atalanta, RB Salzburg, Lille, Stuttgart and Brest.

Liverpool, led by Colombian Luis Díaz, had a packed schedule against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Leverkusen, AC Milan, Lille, PSV, Bologna and Girona.

The last to leave pot 1 was PSG, who will play against Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, Arsenal, PSV, Salzburg, Girona and Stuttgart.

The draw for pot 2 began with Atlético de Madrid facing RB Leipzig, PSG, Leverkusen, Benfica, Lille, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague.

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Atalanta has had a very difficult road with Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal, Shakhtar, Celtic, Young Boys, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart.

The surprise side Bayer Leverkusen will play against Inter, Liverpool, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Feyenoord, Sparta Prague and Brest.

Arsenal’s rivals from England are PSG, Inter, Shakhtar, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb, Sporting CP, Monaco and Girona.

Colombian Juan Cabal’s Juventus will face Manchester City, Leipzig, Benfica, Club Brugge, PSV, Lille, Stuttgart and Aston Villa.

Benfica did not have an easy road ahead of them, having to overcome Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Feyenoord, Red Star, Bologna and Monaco.

