The F. Groups – Day 2 of the Champions League will begin this Tuesday, March 4 with an interesting clash between Bruges – Aston Villa and will end with the duel that faces

Aston Villa and Bruges. All competition teams will measure their forces in green on another exciting football day.

He Liverpool It has been shown as the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the leader of the Champions League. Followed by

Barcelona,

Arsenal,

Inter from Milan,

Athletic,

Bayer Leverkusen,

Lille and Aston Villa the positions that give access to Champions League.

Besides,

Dinamo Zagreb

,

Stuttgart

,

Shakhtar Donetsk

,

Bologna

,

Belgrade Red Star

,

Sturm Graz

,

Sparta Prague

,

Leipzig

,

Girona

,

Salzburg

,

Slovan Bratislava

and

Young Boys

occupy the positions to play the next edition of Europa League

and

Dinamo Zagreb

,

Stuttgart

,

Shakhtar Donetsk

,

Bologna

,

Belgrade Red Star

,

Sturm Graz

,

Sparta Prague

,

Leipzig

,

Girona

,

Salzburg

,

Slovan Bratislava

and

Young Boys

The Conference League.

The most prominent team

Liverpool is the leader of the Champions League

In the lower part of the classification, the fight for salvation continues.



They are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



PSG, Benfica and Monaco

They continue to fight to avoid the descent positions to the Champions League.

Among all the games of the Champions League day, they stand out

Benfica – Barcelona (21h/ Champions League per M+, Champions League 4 per M+, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+, Orange Soccer 1), Barcelona – Benfica (18h/ Champions League per M+, LaLiga Tv Bar) and Real Madrid – Atlétic. Especially attractive meetings for the public and that mark the path of the Champions League.

In the present day of the Champions League the results will be interesting, although above all the performance of all teams and, especially, those who fight for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Monaco – Barcelona,

Juventus – PSV and Real Madrid – Stuttgart.

Currently, the Barcelona It is the set that stands out the most offensive for being the team with the most goals in favor and, on the contrary, the Salzburg It has the doubtful honor of being the whole with more goals against what we have in competition.





Pichichi

Raphinha is the leader of the Champions League

In the individual aspect, the Champions League cracks continue to show their quality day by day. Among the players he has shone especially on green Raphinhawhich is the Pichichi or Maximum tournament scorer and

C. of Ketelaere The maximum assistant of the tournament.