It’s finally here. After a few months of waiting, tomorrow the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League begins, the most important competition at the club level, the one that arouses the most passion and the one that all players dream of winning.
For the fans it is a real spectacle, although for the clubs it is a great test because they are going to start with the routine of playing matches on Wednesdays and Sundays, and with such a tight schedule the less common players will have to step forward.
These are all the Champions League matches that we can enjoy on Tuesday with their schedules and television channels:
Milan and Newcastle will be in charge of opening this edition of the Champions League. Both are in group F along with PSG and Borussia Dortmund in the group of death. The four teams have a chance of being in the round of 16 so it will be very important to get the points but also in goal average, as it promises to be an even group.
|
Country
|
TV Channel and Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
The other match that will be played in the first time slot is Young Boys vs Leipzig corresponding to group G, where Manchester City and Red Star are also present. The citizens are clear favorites to be first in the group, while the Germans should take second place, but that is for not leaving points ahead of those who, in theory, are the weakest rivals.
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
More news about the Champions League
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
The second game of the group is one of the great duels of this first day. PSG is obliged to do a good job and go far in this Champions League, and that starts by being first in the group. A defeat on the first day against Dortmund would not be well received by Parisian fans.
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
The reigning Champions League champion will begin its title defense at home against Red Star. Manchester City has started the season in the Premier with full victories, while the Serbian team has suffered two defeats in seven games.
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
In group E, Lazio will host Atlético de Madrid. Both teams have just lost their league games against Juve and Valencia respectively, and need to give their image a face lift. In the Champions League, you can’t make mistakes since you end up paying dearly.
Two classics of the competition, Feyenoord and Celtic, have fallen into the same group. The Dutch team has started the Eredivisie with three wins and two draws in five games. Meanwhile, the Scots have four wins and one draw and are leaders of the Scottish league.
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
FC Barcelona has fallen into an affordable group and, after two years of absence from the round of 16, this season they are not only required to overcome the group stage, but to do so as first. Their debut will be against Belgian team Antwerp, a team that has managed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in its history.
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
The eighth match this Tuesday will be the one between Shakhtar and Porto, also in group H. In principle, Barcelona should take first place, so the second place in access to the round of 16 would be played by these two teams.
|
Country
|
Channel TV Streaming online
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Champions #League #guide #Tuesdays #matches #schedule #channel
Leave a Reply