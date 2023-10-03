This week the 2nd day of the group stage of the Champions League is being played, which concludes tomorrow with the matches corresponding to groups E, F, G and H. The European teams are preparing to win their respective duels and thus preparing little little by little the way to the round of 16.
The Champions League always leaves us with great matches full of spectacle and emotion and tomorrow will surely be no exception as we will have matches with big names and others with maximum equality.
These are all the Champions League matches that we can enjoy on Wednesday with their schedules and television channels for Spain, Argentina and Mexico:
|
Country
|
TV Channel Online Streaming
|
Spain
|
Movistar+
|
Argentina
|
Star+
|
Mexico
|
TNT Sports and HBO Max
Wednesday’s matchday will begin at 18:45 (CET) with the first two games. In group E, Atlético de Madrid will host Feyenoord. Both seek to continue adding in this Champions League. The red and whites want to win their first home game and are second after the draw on the first day, while the Dutch lead the group.
The second group of the first time slot will be the one that faces Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk, in group H. Both teams are looking for their first points in this Champions League after losing on the first day against FC Barcelona and Porto respectively.
Group E is completed with the duel between Celtic and Lazio. The Scots are the only ones who have not added points after losing on the first day, while Lazio rescued a point thanks to their goalkeeper’s goal at the end of the match.
In the group of death, Borussia Dortmund will face Milan. The Germans will try to score their first points after losing on the first day against PSG, while the Rossonero team added a point in their draw against Newcastle.
Group F is completed by Newcastle and PSG. The French are the main favorites to take first place in the group, but visiting Newcastle’s field is not an easy task.
Manchester City will continue its journey in this Champions League by facing a team that has a very good situation: Leipzig. Both teams will win their matches on the first day, so they occupy the first two places in the group.
Group G is completed with the duel between Red Star and Young Boys, who are looking for their first points after going goalless on the opening day. Both teams will fight for third place in the group.
And in group H, Porto and FC Barcelona will face each other. The two teams won on the first day and are the ones who will play for first place in the group, barring a surprise.
