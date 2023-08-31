Champions League 2023-2024 draws: the groups, all the pairings

What are the pairings for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League groups at the end of the draws held today, August 31, at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo? Four Italian teams will take part in the competition: Napoli, reigning Italian champions, Milan, Inter and Lazio. Here are all the groups:

UPDATING…

The bands

But what were the four pots in the draw for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League groups? Here they are:

FIRST POT: Napoli, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Feyenoord, Benfica

SECOND POT: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

THIRD POT: Milan, Lazio, Salzburg, Red Star, Shakhtar Donetsk, Copenhagen, Braga, Psv Eindhoven

POT FOUR: Newcastle, Lens, Union Berlin, Galatasaray, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Young Boys, Antwerp

Streaming and TV

We’ve seen the 2023-2024 Champions League groups, but where to see the draw? The draw for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place today, Thursday 31 August 2023, at 6 pm. The ceremony will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Montecarlo. No longer in Nyon (Switzerland), headquarters of UEFA. The event will be broadcast unencrypted on Mediaset’s Canale 20, on digital terrestrial button 20. Also live on Sky Sport channels, in particular on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200).

Are you not at home and can’t turn on the TV? No problem. You can also follow the draw in live streaming on the skysport.it website, again starting at 6pm. Anyone who subscribes to the NOW platform will be able to connect to the channels indicated above. Sky subscribers, on the other hand, can use SkyGo, which allows you to see programmes Sky on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are. Live streaming also on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, always unencrypted for all the Champions League draws, they are live on sportmediaset.it or directly in live streaming on UEFA.com and on YouTube.