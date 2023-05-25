We are about to meet the new champion of the UEFA Champions League: Manchester City or the Inter de Milan, next June 10. Meanwhile, it’s time to get into what will be the Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.
Although it still seems a bit far away, the reality is that it is already taking shape because the first round will be defined on June 27, where the champions of Andorra, Iceland, Montenegro and San Marino.
Here we leave you the most relevant data of the European contest:
Just as mentioned, the first round starts the next June 27th and the grand final is already agreed for the June 1, 2024in it Wembley Stadium.
Until now there is no exact date for the draw for the Group Phase, however, it is a fact that it will not happen before August 30, since the previous phase concludes on that date.
He bass drum 1 will be composed of the winner of the Champions League (Manchester City or Inter Milan) and the winner of the Europa League (AS Roma or Seville).
Joining them will be the six European league champions with the best UEFA coefficient, which is based on their club’s competitive performance in the previous five seasons. Should the champion Champions either Europe be the monarch of their respective league, that position in the bass drum 1 it is left to the winner of the next country with the highest coefficient.
Therefore, apart from the two UEFA championswould be the winners of the English Premier League, LaLiga of Spain (Barcelona)the Italian Serie A (Napoli)the German Bundesligathe French Ligue 1 and the Portuguese First Leaguealthough in the case that the citizens win, being champions of their league, the site of the Premiere League will go to the Netherlands Eredivisie (Feyenoord)seventh in the list of coefficients.
Already in the bass drum 2 come those teams that were well positioned but did not succeed in their leagues, while in the bass drum 3 there are other good ensembles with other more modest ones and finally, in the Kick 4 Normally there are the weakest clubs, as well as squads with less European participation, such as the Newcastle United, absent for 20 years. The drums are assembled based on the club coefficient, based on sports performance in five years ago.
Manchester City, Arsenal and newcastle from England; Barcelona, real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from Spain; napoli and lazio from Italy; Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and leipzig from Germany; psg (France); Port and Benfica (Portugal); feyenoord (Netherlands); salzburg (Austria); Celtic (Scotland) and Red Star (Serbian).
In it bass drum 1 appear the Manchester City, Barcelona and napoli. Provisionally there are also the psg, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Inter de Milan either feyenoord and the Rome either Seville.
In it bass drum 2 we see the real Madrid. For now they would accompany him Arsenal, Inter de Milan, Manchester Utd, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, leipzig and Port.
In it bass drum 3 there is no confirmed set, but at this moment it would be made up of the AC Milan, salzburg, lazio, Red Star, Real society, Celtic, union berlin and feyenoord (if he Inter de Milan win the Champions League).
In it Drum 4 we can confirm to newcastle. He would be accompanied by Lenses and waiting for the six teams that qualify in the previous round of the Champions and Europe route.
The previous round will give six places for the Group Phase, coming from two different routes: the route of the League and that of the Champions. Two classifieds come out of the first and will fight for the places with the second classified of Netherlands, Austria and Scotland; the third parties of France and Portugal and the seconds of Ukraine, Swiss, Belgium and Greece.
already with respect to the path of Champions, this awards four sites. In it the champion of Ukraine with the of Belgium. The monarchs of Swiss and Greece will require one more round. In the second round they access Norway, Denmark, Croatia and Czech Republic. The preliminary is left for Iceland, Andorra, Saint Mario and Montenegro.
Panathinaikos (Greece)who enters the second round.
Rangers (Scotland), Sturm Graz (Austria) and Braga (Portugal)who enter the third round.
Breiablik (Iceland), Athletic Club d’Escaldes (Andorra), Tre Penne (San Marino)who enters the preliminary round.
Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Hacken (Sweden), Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Rakow Czestochowa, (Poland)Astana (Kazakhstan), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)Zalgiris (Lithuania), Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), HJK (Finland)Swift Heperange (Luxembourg), Valmiera (Latvia), Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)Larne (Northern Ireland), KI (Faroe Islands), Flora (Estonia), Hamrun Spartans (Malta), Dinamo Fiflis (Georiga), Struga (Macedonia), The New Saints (Wales), Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar), Who enters in the first round?
Mold (Norway), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)who enter the second round.
Young Boys (Switzerland), AEK Athens (Greece)who enter the third round.
Preliminary Round Semifinals: June 27th
Preliminary round finish: June 30th
First qualifying round: July 11 and 12 and July 18 and 19
Second qualifying roundn: July 25 and 26 and August 1 and 2
Third qualifying round: August 8 and 9 and August 15
Playoffs: August 22 and 23 and August 29 and 30
Group stage: September 19 and 20 and December 12 and 13
Round of 16: February 13, 14, 20 and 21 and March 5, 6, 12 and 13
Quarter finals: April 9 and 10 and April 16 and 17
Semifinals: April 30 and May 1, May 7 and 8
Final: June 1
