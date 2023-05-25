Although it still seems a bit far away, the reality is that it is already taking shape because the first round will be defined on June 27, where the champions of Andorra, Iceland, Montenegro and San Marino.

Here we leave you the most relevant data of the European contest:

Joining them will be the six European league champions with the best UEFA coefficient, which is based on their club’s competitive performance in the previous five seasons. Should the champion Champions either Europe be the monarch of their respective league, that position in the bass drum 1 it is left to the winner of the next country with the highest coefficient.

Therefore, apart from the two UEFA championswould be the winners of the English Premier League, LaLiga of Spain (Barcelona)the Italian Serie A (Napoli)the German Bundesligathe French Ligue 1 and the Portuguese First Leaguealthough in the case that the citizens win, being champions of their league, the site of the Premiere League will go to the Netherlands Eredivisie (Feyenoord)seventh in the list of coefficients.

Already in the bass drum 2 come those teams that were well positioned but did not succeed in their leagues, while in the bass drum 3 there are other good ensembles with other more modest ones and finally, in the Kick 4 Normally there are the weakest clubs, as well as squads with less European participation, such as the Newcastle United, absent for 20 years. The drums are assembled based on the club coefficient, based on sports performance in five years ago.

In it bass drum 2 we see the real Madrid. For now they would accompany him Arsenal, Inter de Milan, Manchester Utd, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, leipzig and Port.

In it bass drum 3 there is no confirmed set, but at this moment it would be made up of the AC Milan, salzburg, lazio, Red Star, Real society, Celtic, union berlin and feyenoord (if he Inter de Milan win the Champions League).

In it Drum 4 we can confirm to newcastle. He would be accompanied by Lenses and waiting for the six teams that qualify in the previous round of the Champions and Europe route.

already with respect to the path of Champions, this awards four sites. In it the champion of Ukraine with the of Belgium. The monarchs of Swiss and Greece will require one more round. In the second round they access Norway, Denmark, Croatia and Czech Republic. The preliminary is left for Iceland, Andorra, Saint Mario and Montenegro.

Rangers (Scotland), Sturm Graz (Austria) and Braga (Portugal)who enter the third round.

Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Hacken (Sweden), Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Rakow Czestochowa, (Poland)Astana (Kazakhstan), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)Zalgiris (Lithuania), Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), HJK (Finland)Swift Heperange (Luxembourg), Valmiera (Latvia), Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)Larne (Northern Ireland), KI (Faroe Islands), Flora (Estonia), Hamrun Spartans (Malta), Dinamo Fiflis (Georiga), Struga (Macedonia), The New Saints (Wales), Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar), Who enters in the first round?

Mold (Norway), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)who enter the second round.

Young Boys (Switzerland), AEK Athens (Greece)who enter the third round.