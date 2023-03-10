The Champions League 2022-2023 is reaching its decisive stage with the quarterfinals just around the corner. The teams that are already qualified are eager to meet their rivals in the next round of the Champions League. Everything looks like they will be high-tension and very interesting meetings. There is a sign and promise of good football.
The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM (Central European Time). The event will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. It is important to note that the transmission will take place through the screens of ESPN and STAR Plus for all of South America.
Most of the sports channels in Spain, for example, such as Movistar Plus and DAZN, will offer live coverage of the draw. It can also be followed live through the official website of the Uefa and their social networks.
There are still other matches to be resolved to clarify the following classifieds, such as that of real Madrid vs Liverpool, Porto vs Inter, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig and napoli vs Frankfurt.
The first matches will take place on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12, while the second chances will take place a week later, on April 18 and 19. The semifinals will take place on May 9 and 10, and their return matches will take place on the 16 and 17 of the same month. The final game will take place on Saturday, June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
