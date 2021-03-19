The eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021 they have enough arguments to dream of lifting the trophy of the maximum club tournament at European level.

After great teams such as Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, ​​Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid remain on the road, it is necessary to know which are the favorite teams, according to the bookmakers.

The eight clubs qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League are: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Porto and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich is the defending champion of the Champions League. Photo: REUTERS / Matthew Childs.

Champions League 2021: favorite teams to win

Contrary to what many may suppose, Bayern Munich, the defending champion of the title, who in the final of the 2019/20 edition beat PSG, is not the maximum candidate to lift the Orejona.

The main candidate to win the Champions League 2021 is Manchester City, according to the bookmaker Bet365, which attributes a fee of $ 3.25 for his consecration, which would be the first in his history in this competition.

Leader of the Premier League with more than 10 points of difference over the guard, winner of Group C in the first phase of the Champions League, at City Pep Guardiola has plenty of reasons to be a candidate, since he received only one goal so far in the contest.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is the top candidate to win the Champions League, according to bookmakers. Photo: Shaun Botterill / DPA.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, did not show -for now- the solidity with which it closed the previous season. Perhaps the extent and intensity that they dedicated to it attacked the beginning of this year and therefore the gambling and casino sites in Argentina they rank it as the second favorite.

With the brilliant loss of Thiago Alcántara, the Bavarian team is also the leader of their domestic tournament and comfortably won Group A, which they shared with Atlético Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv. Bayern’s two-time championship pays $ 4.00 in Bet365.

The Paris Saint Germain, which, unlike last season, no longer has Thomas Tuchel as a coach, but is now directed by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, is the one that completes the podium of favorites to win the Champions League 2021 with a fee of $ 6.00.

With several casualties due to injury, but the almost intact base of the squad that runner-up in the previous Champions League, PSG is currently Lille’s first guard in Ligue 1 in France and their classification in the Group Stage of this tournament was in danger until the last day.

Paris Saint Germain, current runner-up in the Champions League, dreams of winning his first Orejona. Photo: EFE.

He is followed immediately behind by the other two English clubs that he is still in the race: Liverpool and Chelsea (They pay $ 8.00 and $ 9.00 at Bet365), which come from eliminating RB Leipzig and Atlético Madrid, respectively, in the round of 16.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool were mortally wounded all season by the numerous and serious injuries of their central defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gómez and Joel Matip, which resulted in an irregular gait that translated into the current sixth place they occupy in a Premier League that he almost said goodbye to.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is going through a process of adapting to the ideas of Tuchel, who arrived mid-season to replace the legendary Frank Lampard. Havertz, Werner, Ziyech, Mount, Giroud, Pulisic and Kanté are the main weapons of the London team that allow their fans to get excited about a hit.

Tuchel’s Chelsea reached the quarterfinals after eliminating Atlético Madrid. Photo: AFP.

In an unusual way, Real Madrid ranks sixth in the ranking of favorites to win the 2020/21 Champions League, with a quota in Bet365 of $ 11.00. Something unthinkable for the highest historical winner of the tournament who has already lifted 13 times.

The constant injuries of Eden Hazard, the irregularity of a defense that is also assiduous in the infirmary and the low level of Benzema’s teammates in attack attack a Merengue that continues to play its games in the Alfredo Di Stéfano auxiliary stadium, while remodeling the Santiago Bernabeu.

Behind them and with few chances (due to individual hierarchy, collective functioning and a current irregular level), Borussia Dortmund ($ 17.00) and Porto ($ 41.00) close this list.

For bookmakers, Real Madrid is far from being one of the candidates to win the Champions League. Photo: AFP.

The eight teams will fight with all they have for the ultimate dream of reaching the final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

And although there may be some consensus in the choices of the teams for the allocation of odds and the favoritism indicated by the bookmakers, football in particular and all sports in general always offer a place for surprises.

This was the case of the SuperBowl, in which Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs were the top favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by the stainless Tom Brady, were crowned the champions of the NFL.

