Manchester City wins the Champions League: Rodri’s goal brings Inter to their knees

Inter’s dream of winning the fourth Champions League was shattered in the 67th minute when Rodrigo unlocked the final in Istanbul. Then a cursed cross from Di Marco and an incredible missed goal from Lukaku which destroyed any hope of a draw for the Nerazzurri.

Manchester-Inter report cards

Onana vote 6.5 Save on Haaland in the first half, innocent of Rodri’s goal

Darmian-Acerbi-Bastoni vote 6,5 Inter’s defensive line holds splendidly, City for almost 70 minutes crashes into the Nerazzurri wall which crumbles only in the face of the technical superiority of the Citizens. The great test of character and pride remains

Dumfries rated 5.5 He fights and holds the position well behind, but doesn’t push with the right malice in front

Stretcher rating 6.5 He fights like a lion: ready to double down on anyone who threatens the Nerazzurri’s defense and very ready to restart, giving his back to Inter’s restart

Brozovic vote 6 he holds his position well to protect the Nerazzurri rearguard

Calhanoglu vote 5 He’s not lacking in speed and generosity, but he can’t give that pinch of quality that Inter would need to blow up the seemingly perfect mechanisms of Guardiola’s Manchester City

Darmian vote 7 He plays full range in a splendid way: he defends and restarts, crosses and also stands out for a couple of signature changes. And then above all that header that goes to die with so much bad luck on the crossbar

Dzeko vote 5 He tries to get the team up, but ends up a prisoner of the Citizen defense

Lautaro Martinez vote 5 He has the ball that could unlock the game with Lukaku only in the middle of the area, he is looking for a personal conclusion from a tight angle and Ederson cancels his dreams of glory

Lukaku vote 4 He enters the last half hour for Dzeko, fails to give the change of gear to the Inter attack and in the last minute misses a sensational goal in the heart of the penalty area: Big Rom’s header hits the knee of Ederson

