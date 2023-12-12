Inter did not go beyond a 0-0 draw at home with Real Sociedad and went to the round of 16 as second

Inter are making their life difficult in their Champions League journey. At San Siro the Nerazzurri did not go beyond a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad and thus progressed to the round of 16 as second, behind the Spaniards.

The guests dominated for a long time, maintaining possession of the ball, but never created real dangers. In the second half Inzaghi tries to win it by also sending Lautaro onto the field, who comes close to scoring in the 95th minute. As in the first leg, the Basques confirmed themselves as difficult players and Inter in the first half were forced on the defensive for large stretches. However, it is the hosts who create the main scoring opportunities: on the first, an almost certain tap-in from Acerbi, Traoré arrives to save Remiro. On the second, a shot from Mkhitaryan deflected for a corner by Munoz, the referees intervened, awarding a goal kick instead of a corner due to a rebound between Sanchez and Zubimendi before the Armenian's attempt.

The second half opens with a more aggressive Inter and after the hour mark, Inzaghi brings in Lautaro, greeted by the roar of San Siro, who immediately comes close to scoring. With twenty to go, a thrill for San Siro: Kubo enters the area and ends up on the ground under pressure from Calhanoglu. Referee Schaerer points to the spot, then goes to the monitor and warns the Japanese for simulation. Lautaro's attempt in the area is the last emotion of the evening but the Argentine's shot goes over the crossbar. The home team's only tentative forcing did not lead to breaking the deadlock and it was 0-0. Monday in Nyon will be a nightmare draw for Inzaghi.

Champions League, Napoli-Braga 2-0, Azzurri in the round of 16

Mission accomplished for Napoli who advance to the Champions League round of 16 as second in group C behind Real Madrid. At Maradona the Azzurri, who even needed a narrow defeat to enter the top 16 teams in Europe, defeated Sporting Braga 2-0 thanks to Serdar's own goal after 9 minutes and Osimhen's second goal in the 33rd minute. Good performance from the Neapolitans who returned to winning ways after 3 knockouts in a row. The Portuguese console themselves with the repechage to the Europa League playoffs.

At the start of the match after just 4 minutes Mazzarri's team was at great risk. Pizzi arrives in the area served from the right and can shoot with good freedom: shot blocked. As the action continues he has another chance Bruma from the center left, in an even more inviting position. However, the Braga winger shoots badly and sends it wide. Maradona sighs of relief. In the 9th minute the Azzurri broke the deadlock thanks to a clumsy own goal. Politano runs away to the right launched by Di Lorenzo directly with a throw-in. Low and tense cross, with Serdar hitting it badly and ending up going over his goalkeeper: the ball hits the crossbar and then goes over the line. Goalkeeper Matheus's desperate attempt was useless.

In the 25th minute the Portuguese were close to equalising: Horta brought the ball to the center right of the pitch and shot with his right foot from 25 metres, crossing towards the far post. Meret dives and saves with a save as spectacular as it is decisive. At the half hour the Neapolitans were dangerous. Politano, from the edge, manages to unmark Zielinski vertically on the center left of the area. The Pole has space to shoot but his shot is saved by Matheus. The second goal was postponed for three minutes: nice combination on the left wing with Kvaratskhelia who triggered Natan. The Brazilian enters the area and then serves Osimhen horizontally, all alone. The Nigerian hits badly but still mocks the opposing goalkeeper.

The Azzurri started off strongly at the start of the second half. In the 3rd minute Politano hits from the edge, well cleared by Di Lorenzo. Strong shot and under the crossbar, Matheus is good at lifting it for a corner. After 5 minutes Politano shoots again with a left-footed shot that ends just wide. At 16' Mazzarri makes the first changes: Elmas and Cajuste come on for Politano and Zielinski.

At 20' Napoli one step away from the hat-trick. Osimhen manages to find Anguissa in the area, free to kick everything only from the height of the penalty spot. Bad shot: central and not very powerful. Osimhen also tries on the rebound but the volley is smooth. At 25' another double change for Napoli: applause for Osimhen who leaves room for Raspadori. Gaetano also enters for Lobotka. Shortly after, Braga shows up again: Bruma, launched into the area on the left, tries to open his right foot to the far post, but Di Lorenzo's recovery saves the situation. In the 28th minute Kvaratskhelia entered the area from the left but was blocked at the moment of the shot.

In the 35th minute Braga post: great first shot by Horta on a low cross from the right, just inside the area. Meret, on her left, thanks the wood. It's the last thrill of the match which ends without any other emotions after 4 minutes of injury time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

