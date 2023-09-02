Less than twenty days from the start of the tournament and after the draw for the groups, the Nerazzurri are the favorites to win their group and go through

Inter, after the further purchase of Klassen from Ajax, wanted to wear a European dress for a season that will have to relaunch them in the league but also project towards a revenge in the Champions League. The defeat in Istanbul in the final against Manchester City still represents a nightmare memory for the Nerazzurri because the match was really balanced, broken only by a yes moment from Guardiola’s team. The draw carried out in Monte Carlo on Thursday afternoon gave Simone Inzaghi courage: group D, in fact, does not seem at all prohibitive and, in any case, having avoided giants such as City, Barcelona, ​​PSG and Bayern by starting from the second tier is already a nice step forward.

CHAMPIONS, INTER WINNING THE GROUP — According to the bookies, there are no doubts about Inter’s arrival in the knockout phase, therefore in the round of 16: on Gazzabet this antepost appears on the blackboard at 1.18 against Sisal’s 1.20, Bet365’s 1.30 and Snai’s 1.15 . But the Nerazzurri are also favorites for first place in group D, which includes Benfica, eliminated last season in the quarter-finals, Salzburg and Real Sociedad, which should be the least feared in terms of experience. Well, compared to the passage of the round, the odds go up: Gazzabet places it at 1.60, Snai at 1.65, Better at 1.75 and Bet 365 at 1.80. See also Caribbean Storm, one win away from being champion of the Basketball League

The strongest club in this group, after Zhang’s, appears to be Benfica, which floats between 2.80 and 3.20 for eventual first place. We recall that in the ante-post scoreboard, Inter’s victory in the Champions League is at 25. High, considering that we are talking about last season’s finalist.

September 1, 2023

