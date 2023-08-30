The Turks also beat Molde in the second leg and qualified for the top European competition after three years. The Portuguese eliminate Panathinaikos, the Swiss Maccabi Haifa

David Amato

Mission accomplished. After three seasons of absence Galatasaray are back in the Champions League. The Turkish champions suffer against the aggressive Molde but pass the playoffs by winning the second leg 2-1. In addition to the usual Icardi, who scores from a penalty, the scene is for Angelino, who in the 92nd minute makes the Istanbul crowd explode with joy. Italian Brignoli's Panathinaikos were relegated to the Europa League, beaten 0-1 by Braga. Celebrate the Young Boys, who drops the trio on Maccabi Haifa. The playoffs will end tomorrow night. From Copenhagen-Rakow Czestochowa, Psv Eindhoven-Rangers and Aek Athens-Antwerp will come the names of the last three teams that will participate in the Champions League 2023/24. Thursday at 18 in Montecarlo the draw for the group stage.

galatasaray-molde 2-1 — Ready, go and after just seven minutes Mertens, Muslera & Co's Galatasaray breaks the balance thanks to the penalty obtained and converted with precision by the usual Icardi, on the 201st goal in his career. Molde, who lost 2-3 in the first leg in Norway, responded courageously but ended the first half, after ten minutes of added time, still at a disadvantage. In the second half, the hosts found themselves in difficulty, especially in midfield, and in the 66th minute the Scandinavian forcing led to an equalizer by Hestad. Molde is furious and in the 82nd minute the Istanbul crowd is still freezing. But Berisha's goal was canceled by the Var for offside. And in the final minute, in the 92nd minute, Angelino scores directly from a free kick, aided by Eriksen's deflection, and makes Galatasaray explode with joy, who can celebrate their return to the Champions League after three seasons away.

YOUNG BOYS 3-0 MACCABI HAIFA — Everything will be decided in Switzerland after the 0-0 draw a week ago in Israel. The Young Boys took advantage of the home advantage and took the lead in the 23rd minute with Itten's header. Seck's own goal earned the Swiss a double in the 28th minute. Maccabi Haifa responded with Pierrot hitting the crossbar in the 30th minute. But at the start of the second half, in the 46th minute, Ugrinic closed the score with a blow from the edge and gave him a place in the Champions League.

panathinaikos-braga 0-1 — In the match refereed in Athens by the Italian Orsato, the first half is marked by balance, dominated by the defenses, with the protagonist from Bergamo Brignoli, who keeps a good guard at the goal of his Panathinaikos. The Greeks, who lost 2-1 in the first leg in Portugal, keep the ball in the game, dominating ball possession, but without hitting. And in the 86th minute they suffer the winning counterattack from Bruma, who sends Braga into the Champions League and Panathinaikos (who finish in 10 for Carlos' red card) into the Europa League.