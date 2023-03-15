Tomorrow the picture will be completed with the last two round of 16 matches. The draw on Friday at 12: tricolor matches possible
Two safe Italians in the G8. Inter joins Milan and the other five teams already qualified for the quarter-finals, waiting for Napoli. After tonight’s games, the picture for the next round of the Champions League is being put together. The qualifiers for the quarterfinals are, at the moment, Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Milan.
Draw
—
Two places remain to be assigned which will emerge from tonight’s matches: Napoli-Eintracht (first leg 2-0) and Real Madrid-Liverpool (first leg 5-2). The quarter-final draw takes place on Friday at 12 noon in Nyon. National derbies are also possible.
March 14, 2023 (change March 14, 2023 | 23:30)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Champions #qualified #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply