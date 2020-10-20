Here is an overview of each of the eight groups. A total of 32 teams in which you can deepen knowing their coaches and stars.

Group A

Face the champion of Europe It is never easy and less before this Bayern overwhelming, but the Athletic does not wrinkle before anyone and has been showing it for a long time Europe. Salzburg Y LokomotivDespite having their qualities, quite different, by the way, they seem several bodies behind the two great favorites to go round.

B Group

Complicated group, more than it seems to indicate, for the Real Madrid, who must face the best Inter in recent years and two fresh teams with a lot of dynamite in attack like the Shakhtar and the Gladbach. If to that it is added that the Madrid of the last two seasons fell before City Y Ajax, sets similar to those he will have this time in the league, it will be convenient for those of Zidane are applied from the beginning.

Group C

Seemingly simple group for him City, not because of the name of their rivals but because of the real level they are currently going through. He Marseilles wants to return under its jurisdiction, but it is not, by far, that team that stood out so much in Europe. Another champion of Europe, he Port, live a similar situation. Y Olympiacos It’s a tough nut to crack, but not like before.

Group D

One of the most beautiful groups, if not the most, will be this in which the Liverpool will have to get rid of two opponents of great style such as Ajax and the Atalanta. Any pairing between them sounds like heavenly music. Cso impossible he has it Midtjylland, a real sweet tooth in such an exciting group.

Group E

The presence of Chelseaabove all, it can cause problems when Seville, but the reality is that today the Spanish picture is more made and more united than that of Lampard. He Rennes of Camavinga is leathery, the Krasnodar Russian is experienced. Beware of them. Better not to trust oneself, although Sevilla are favorites.

Group F

Haaland appears as a threat to the rest of the group, in which there is no team that stands out above the rest but a star such as the Norwegian striker. He Zenith It’s complicated, especially as a local, and youalso, of course, the Lazio, which returns to the Champions with a very clear game idea. He Witches closes the group.

Group G

Christian against Messi, Juventus against Barcelona Y Arthur against Pjanic. Fate has wanted to match two teams closely related in sports and in terms of the market in the same group in recent seasons. The luck of both is that Dynamo Kiev Y Ferencvaros they are apparently simple guests.

Group H

Probably one of the toughest groups in the Champions, with a finalist, a semifinalist, a national champion and a great who returns among its four components. Difficult to make forecasts, because so much PSG, Manchester United and RB Leipzig they have conditions to be in the next phase. More complex seems the matter for him Istanbul Basaksehir.

Istanbul will host the final of the Champions, an honor that corresponded to him last season but that due to the coronavirus pandemic had to be postponed in favor of Lisbon. It is the second time that the stadium Ataturk host the final after 2005 in which the Liverpool defeated on penalties Milan.

Honors