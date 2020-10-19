The Champions returns this week to stay and the ‘new normal’ in which we find ourselves involved as a society is increasingly similar to what we had previously. At least in the sports field. There are only a few hours left for the ball to roll again and start what is considered the European competition par excellence.

After a past atypical edition in which the pandemic became the true protagonist, the Champions League starts engines with Bayern as the last champion. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Seville are the Spanish teams that will fight to gain a place among the favorites with a group stage in which they will have to face some ‘coconuts’.

Champions League groups

After the draw carried out by UEFA at the beginning of October, the groups were divided as follows:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv.

B Group: Real Madrid, Shahktar Donestsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Olympique de Marseille.

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland.

Group E: Seville, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes.

Group F: Zenit, B. Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges.

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Dynamo Kiev, Ferencváros.



Group H: PSG, Manchester United, Leipzig, Istanbul.

When does the group stage of the Champions 2020/21 start?

The Champions will start tomorrow October 20, and the matches will be played again on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week that there is competition. For its part, the group stage will come to an end December 8th. Several months ahead to discover which teams are clear candidates and which are the disappointment of the season.

Thus, these are the dates of all the days of the group stage:

Matchday 1: October 20/21

Matchday 2: October 27/28

Matchday 3: November 3/4

Day 4: 24/25 November

Day 5: December 1/2

Day 6: 8/9 December

2020/21 Champions League group stage schedule

As in previous seasons, in this Champions League season we will once again have two games a day in advance: at 18:55 hours. The rest of the day will be played at 9:00 p.m.