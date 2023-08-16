An evening of goals, emotions and twists in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The Galatasaray of the Italians wins a place in the playoffs thanks to a goal from Icardi. The Klaksvik fairy tale ends in extra time in Norway. Copenhagen won on penalties in Prague, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sparta. While Aek beat Dinamo Zagreb in the 90th minute. In the evening: Servette-Rangers, Sturm Graz-Psv Eindhoven and Marseille-Panathinaikos.

After the poker game a week ago in Slovenia, Galatasaray beat Olimpia Ljubljana again, this time narrowly, 1-0, thanks to Icardi’s winning turn at the start of the match. In the second half the Turks remained in ten due to the expulsion of Torreira, ex Fiorentina, but the gap with the opponents was too much and the result never changed. In Croatia, on the other hand, it was the feat of Aek Athens, who immediately went down against Dinamo Zagreb but did not skid and put the arrow in the second half, winning 1-2 in a comeback, thanks to Galanopoulos’ decisive goal in the 90th minute, one week away from the first leg, which ended 0-0 in Greece, where clashes between ultras had caused the death of a young Greek fan. Six goals and many emotions in Prague, between Sparta and Copenhagen, which in the first leg canceled on 0-0. After a few seconds Larsson signs the lightning advantage of the Danes, but in the final Birmancevic equalizes the scores. In extra time, everything happens: Claesson’s brace answers the calls from Laci and Olatunji. Then, on penalties, the Scandinavians win 2-4. All easy instead for Braga, who after the trio of a week ago scored another four goals against the Serbian side Backa Topola. In Norway, Molde won qualification in the 112th minute, thanks to a goal by Linnes, thus beating Ki Klaksvik 2-0, who were unable to defend the feat of the first leg (2-1 at home) but could nonetheless rejoice for be the first Faroe Islands team in the groups of a European cup (to be determined, in the next round, whether it will be Europe or Conference League). The Israelis of Maccabi Haifa (3-1 against Kucka’s Slovan Bratislava) and the Poles of Rakow Czestochowa (0-1 at home to the Cypriots’ Aris Limassol) repeat last week’s success and celebrate a place in the playoffs.