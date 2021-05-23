Atlético is League champion and, looking to the future, he has arguments to foresee that he will fight to be one next year, the next … The block that has won the title will continue, starting with the leader of the entire project, Simeone, and going through key pieces like Luis Suárez, star signing, Oblak, Llorente … Plus some retouching and counting on the exits of some players, to choose, match by match, to continue fighting.

El Cholo, with his voice still broken by emotion, recalled this Saturday that he still has a contract and, over signed papers, valued that the club still has room for growth, and that is still what attracts him the most. Cherry explained that the coach “will continue until you want” and very few within the club or around it will dare to dispute that ruling of the president. Therefore, in addition, the renewal of the technician is one of the imminent tasks in the offices.

Atlético’s future revolves around Simeone, although there are many pieces that invite you to dream about a promising horizon. There is the case of Luis Suarez, which arrived in the summer to bring a leap in quality to the team and has ended up being decisive for the title. The Uruguayan has the possibility of going out but, as he himself says, still valid. At 34, he has a contract as an rojiblanco (another year), he has shown that he is still a predator in the area and his physique has allowed him to compete perfectly. He knows his limitations and his injuries have not been punished.

The stars of the champion

Llorente has broken into crack, after being the revelation of the end of last season, and the club will reward him with a generous contract upgrade. The 26-year-old from Madrid is one of the pillars of Atleti of the future, for versatility, determination, quality and goal. Several greats of Europe test him, but he knows that It is from rojiblanco how it has exploded and that it still has room to continue evolving. He is a footballer with stripes and now the European Championship awaits him to round off the best year of his career.

Another footballer whose future there are constant rumors is Oblak. The Slovenian has been at the club for seven years and has always claimed one thing, in public and in private: have the team compete for important titles. This year his wish has come true and not only has the League fought, but he has taken it. The Premier continues to tempt him, but he still has a contract until 2023 and is happy in Madrid, although his suitors will be strong.

Valladolid – Atlético Madrid

Crossbowmen (EFE)



And so the rest of the pillars of the champion. Trippier has extended his contract, Handsome (2024) and I gave it (2025) they still have the future tied, Savic will remain captain without armband and Koke it will be with him, at least until 2024. Lemar has exploded and will be since the preseason of the group of the important ones, as Carrasco, purchased last summer until 2024. strap, also established among the trusted men, has a contract until then as well. João Felix He has signed until 2026 and his jump in quality depends largely on Atleti’s for the 21-22.

Continuity, but there will be a way outs

This does not mean, of course, that all footballers will follow next season. Torreira and Dembélé They have played on loan and have a difficult time following. And there are others whose continuity depends on many factors but is not assured, such as Vrsaljko, Herrera, even Vitolo. The great enigma, however, is Saul. The man from Elche has been a starter in recent games, but he is aware that his role at Atlético is more secondary than it was until this year. And for that, and because it has proposals from other greats in Europe, a change of scenery is not ruled out. On the 8th he signed a very long-term contract, until 2026, and until a few months ago he was from the hard core, but things have changed. This may be one of the soap operas of the summer.

Thus Atlético, while celebrating its title, begins to think about the future. With a young team, full of footballers with growth margin, especially João Félix, and others who are in full maturity, such as Koke, Carrasco and Correa. And Suárez still has goals to celebrate, hopefully with a full Metropolitan. Simeone looks ahead and sees a champion who can fight to be one again.