The airline is the master sponsor of 4 of the 36 teams in the competition, which will have a new format in the 2024-2025 season

The 70th edition of Champions League starts this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) and will bring a new format to the most prestigious club tournament in European football. The competition will feature 36 teams, which will face 8 different opponents in the league phase.

The overall ranking will determine who advances to the next stages of the tournament. The 1st round will be held from Tuesday (17th September) to Thursday (19th September).

In this edition of the Champions League, Emirates is the company with the most sponsored clubs: 4 of the 36 participants in the competition. Thus, the airline has its brands associated with Real Madrid, Milan, Benfica and Arsenal.

The Betano bookmaker sponsors 3 clubs (Aston Villa, Sparta Praha and Sporting) and Etihad is on the shirt of 2 teams (Manchester City and Girona). In addition, some companies, such as the airline Qatar Airways and the Standard Chartered bank, are only present in 1 club each.

Some teams, such as Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, have two different sponsors for their domestic and international tournaments. In the case of the German team, Evonik sponsors the international competitions, while 1&1 sponsors the Bundesliga (the German league).

Similarly, the French team displays the jewelry brand APM Monaco during Ligue 1 games and the electric vehicle-focused Renault 5 E-Tech during international matches.

INITIAL ROUND

Juventus face PSV in Turin (Italy) and Young Boys play against Aston Villa in Bern (Switzerland). Both games will be played this Tuesday (17th September) at 1:45 pm (Brasília time).

On the same day, at 4pm, Real Madrid will host Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In addition, Milan and Liverpool will also face each other in Milan, in northern Italy.

On Wednesday (18th September), Manchester City hosts Inter Milan, reprising the final of the 2022-2023 season. PSG begins its journey against Girona, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

On Thursday (19.Sep), there will be clashes such as Atalanta vs. Arsenal and Monaco vs. Barcelona in the principality.

DECISION

UEFA has announced that the 2024-2025 Champions League final will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on 31 May 2025. The stadium, which previously hosted a Champions League final in 2012, has a capacity of over 66,000 fans. Ticket sales information for the event is yet to be announced.

This report was produced by journalism interns Vinicius Filgueira and Victor Boscato under the supervision of editor Houldine Nascimento.