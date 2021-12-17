Sánchez Pizjuán will host this Saturday a direct Champions League duel between the second and fourth placed in the League, punished by injuries to face the penultimate day of the first round, just three days after Sevilla needed to play an extension and the penalties to eliminate Andratx in the Cup and Atlético fell the previous week in the Bernabéu derby. The current champion will not be able to count on Griezmann, Savic, Giménez or Vrsaljko, while Sevilla, with the safe loss of Óliver Torres, has the doubts of Lucas Ocampos, Acuña and En-Nesyri, “who are very fair,” as he acknowledged this Friday Julen Lopetegui, who requested the help of the fans “in moments of doubt” against the rojiblanco team, 13 points behind Real Madrid with one game less.

The clash between two candidates who, however, are too far from the title comes at a very delicate moment for both, with Sevilla eliminated from the Champions League and on the verge of failure in the Cup against a ‘second RFEF’ (Third Division) and Atlético resurrected in the top European competition but beaten again by their greatest rival in the fight for the league crown. “A lot of good things were done against Madrid, but we made mistakes and now we will find ourselves with a tough, difficult, strong rival at home with his people, with a coach who works very well defensively and offensively and a very even group of footballers. Sevilla have one of the most balanced squads in the Spanish League, “warned Diego Pablo Simeone.

«We have been competing for a complex and hard month with few troops and with an extraordinary effort, facing the competitions in the best way. Now we put the Cup aside and focus on a tremendous game, against the League champion, which has been strengthened in an extraordinary way. The game is going to be of maximum difficulty and maximum illusion “, ventured for his part the coach of Sevilla.

The Seville team is the least beaten in the championship (11 goals against) and has won at the Pizjuán six of the seven league games it has played in their field. Now he has the opportunity, in the event of a victory, to lead an Atlético by eight points that shows excessive defensive inconsistency and will again be deprived of two of his usual centrals in a defense that trembles from set pieces, one of the greats virtues of Sevilla.