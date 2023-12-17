Champions League: Inter-Atletico Madrid. Napoli-Barcelona and Lazio-Bayern Munich

Inter breathe a half sigh of relief: the rematch against Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 was avoided. And also the terrible match against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. But with Simeone's Atletico Madrid it won't be a walk in the park for Lautaro Martinez and his teammates. Napoli? Mazzarri's team also dribbles past the super big teams (against the Blancos they were already certain they wouldn't play), but still found a treacherous Barcelona team, even if not at the top as in the golden years. Lazio are bad: they will face the German champions Bayern Munich. Let's see the picture of the Champions League draws.

Champions League, Inter-Atletico Madrid by Simeone. Zanetti: “We are in a position to play two great matches”

“Simeone is a friend – declared Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti – I know well how he prepares matches. They will be two matches between two great teams. Great respect for Atletico Madrid, I know its culture and its history. We knew that, having finished second, there were only great teams. We are in a position to play two great matches. Now playing the first at home is the same thing: I think there will be a lot of balance. We hope to arrive in a moment of form like today's.”

Champions League, Lazio-Bayern Munich. Lotito Jr. “Worst opponent. We will fight”

“The worst opponent that could have happened to us”, explains Enrico Lotito, manager and son of owner Claudio to Sport Mediaset: “The Germans are a difficult opponent, but we know that the Champions League is difficult – he added -. We will still fight until the end to have our say.” “They are experts in this competition, we hope to continue to do as well as we have done up until now – added Lotito -. In the league it didn't go so well this year but now we have the chance to climb the rankings. With Bayern Munich anyway, we will try”.

Champions League, Napoli-Barcelona, ​​Mazzarri: “Fascinating challenge”

“I said after the match against Cagliari that all the teams that qualified for the round of 16 are strong and therefore any pairing would be difficult, this one against Barcelona is especially difficult. For Napoli it will be a fascinating challenge”, the words by Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri after the draw in Nyon.

Champions League draw for the round of 16

Porto-Arsenal

Barcelona-Naples

Real Sociedad-Psg

Atletico Madrid-Inter

Borussia Dortmund-PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich-Lazio

Manchester City-Copenhagen

Champions League round of 16, the dates

These are the dates of the Champions League round of 16: 13-14, 20-21 February and 5-6, 12-13 March 2024. For the three Italian teams, the first home match and the return away match having not won their group . The dates will be communicated to clubs and fans in the hours following the draw.

Champions League all dates towards the Wembley final

Round of 16: 13-14-20-21 February 2024

Round of 16: 5-6-12-13 March 2024

Quarter and semi-final draw: 15 March 2024

Quarter-finals: first leg 9-10 April and return 16-17 April 2024

Semi-finals: first leg 30 April-1 May and return 7-8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024 in London at Wembley Stadium

