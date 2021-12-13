This Monday, December 13, the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League is held. Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal are between the 16 best teams on the continent and they will meet their rivals in the next round of the European competition. While the Whites will start from Pot 1, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal will be in Pot 2.

What are the pots of the Champions League draw

Pot 1 will feature the eight teams concluded by group leaders: Manchester City, Liverpoo, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Juventus and Lille.

Ancelotti’s team did their homework against Inter and will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home and, in principle, against a weaker rival. However, the presence of PSG and Chelsea in the second pot of the draw may complicate Real Madrid’s round of 16 crossing. In this second pot, there are also the other two Spanish teams: Atlético de Madrid Y Villarreal. Pot 2 is as follows: PSG, Atlético, Sporting CP, Inter, Chelsea, Benfica, Salzburg and Villarreal.

Unfortunately, the other two Spanish representatives who were in the group stage, Barcelona and Seville will not be present in the draw. After being in the third position of their respective groups, they will play the Europa League. The Champions League round of 16 matches will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, in the first leg, and on March 8, 9, 15 and 16, in the return leg.

Format, rules and conditions of the round of 16 draw

The conditions of the draw that takes place this December 13 will be the usual ones:

1. Those who have already coincided in the group stage will not be able to cross each other

2. Neither will those who start from the same bass drum face each other.

3. Teams of the same nationality may not play against each other.

4. Teams starting from pot 1 will play the second leg at their stadium.

Also, in this season the so-called away goal value rule has been removedTherefore, the qualifying rounds that end in a draw after the 180 regulatory minutes will go to extra time without taking into account the number of goals scored by each team. If the match is still tied after the extra 30 minutes, it will go to the penalty shoot-out.

Teams classified to the Champions League draw

English teams (4): Manchester City (group A), Liverpool (group B), Manchester United (group F) and Chelsea (group H)