The Champions League draw has left one of the most exciting duels that can be seen in the world of football. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo meet again, two years after the Portuguese left for Italy. Juventus will be Barcelona’s great rival in the group stage, as their other rivals are Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros. Real Madrid have had mixed luck. Pot two paired him with Shakhtar Donetsk, but then came Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach, the most difficult of pots three and four. Atlético de Madrid have had the worst fortune, being paired with the reigning champions, Bayern Munich. His other rivals will be Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow. Sevilla, for their part, will face the renewed Chelsea, and the debutants Krasnodar and Stade Rennes. UEFA has confirmed that fans will be able to return to the stadiums, with a capacity of 30%, with the exception of those places where sanitary conditions do not allow it.

The other groups have also left interesting duels like Manchester United against PSG. Matchday 1 will be held on October 20 and the final on May 29 at the Atatürk Stadium in Istanbul. Lewandowski has been voted UEFA’s best player and Danish forward Pernille Harder, the best footballer. On Friday the UEFA Europa League draw will take place in which Villarreal and Real Sociedad will be, waiting for Granada to seal their qualification against Malmo this afternoon at 7:00 p.m.