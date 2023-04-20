Before the first leg, the Milanese will be busy against Roma and Lazio, battling for a place in the top four, then an easier round

Now it’s official: the Milan derby is back in the Champions League semifinal. The last in 2005, the first in 2003. Twenty years ago. That too was worth a place in the final. Simone Inzaghi and Stefano Pioli will meet again in May: on Wednesday 10th the Rossoneri’s “home” match is scheduled, while on Tuesday 16th the return match with the Nerazzurri hosts. Let’s analyze the Milanese calendar on the occasion of one of the most important matches of the last period of both clubs.

gone — “Roman” weekend for the Milanese. In the match that precedes the first leg of the semi-final, Inter will challenge Roma at the Olimpico stadium and Milan against Lazio at home. Two fundamental challenges to stay hooked on the Champions train, as the Milanese are fighting to enter the top four. See also Lionel Scaloni's statements before the game against Croatia for the World Cup semifinals in Qatar

Return — Before the scheduled return on May 16 there will be an easier shift. Inter will challenge Sassuolo at home, Milan against Spezia away. After the second semi-final, however, it will be the turn of Napoli-Inter and Milan-Sampdoria.

