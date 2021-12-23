Lavarini’s team wins 3-0 and leads the Russians in the standings. Imoco also wins the challenge for primacy in Poland

A Christmas Eve on the road (and what a trip) and Sunday already on the pitch (except for surprises from covid in the championship), but at least the trip to Moscow led to Lavarini’s team well, returning from the Dynamo lair with a clear victory that also mortgages the first place in the group (very important in terms of qualifying for the quarter-finals) thanks to the victory over Ushakov’s team, former national team setter. Practically never in question the match with the Igor who immediately took command of operations with a very aggressive game in service and very attentive in defense. The first two sets are photocopied with Novara taking off with a break advantage and Dynamo (which has Vasileva former knowledge of our championship) who are unable to recover. In the third set the Russians (Ushakov also tried a series of changes) try to give their best. They also manage to put their nose in front (15-14), but that’s not enough, then Novara puts the turbo and contending Dynamo closes with a very heavy 3-0.

Chemik Police- Conegliano 0-3 (21-25, 19-25, 11-25)

Conegliano returns to the field after the disappointment of the World Cup final and it is easy to return to victory in the challenge for the primacy in Group E at the home of Chemik Police. Egonu and her companions overwhelm the Poles effortlessly and take the top of the standings alone. First set fluctuating with Conegliano who tries several extensions with Plummer (6 points) and Egonu (9) and then allows the Police to get closer. Poles attentive to the block and in defense, they rely on the former Brakocevic (he also played in Piacenza, Modena and Novara) in attack and remain in the wake as long as possible. When Conegliano pushes on the accelerator they give up. In the second set the Venetians raise the pace and quickly leave the hosts behind. Usual unstoppable Egonu, Wolosz pushes a lot even with De Kruijf and the Imoco flies away. Same pattern in the third set with Conegliano immediately ahead who quickly closes the game.

The Champions women return to the field on January 18 with Conegliano hosting Nyiregyhaza. On 19 Monza goes to visit Mulhouse in France while on 20 Novara hosts Liberec

