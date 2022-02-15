Conegliano- Police 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-22) Conegliano won with merit and effort against the Police and entered the Champions League quarter-finals as a seed. Santarelli, still without De Kruijf and Fahr and also Caravello due to a slight indisposition, focuses on the same sextet seen in Busto Con Wolosz, Egonu, Folie, Vuchkova, Courtney, Plummer and De Gennaro. The Police also shows up with two absences (Kowalewska and Kakolewska) and gets a lot from left-handed Drews and from the service. Conegliano leans on Egonu (9 points in the 1st set) and pushes well with the block (4), suffering a little in reception with Plummer, but managing to contain the comeback of the guests from 13-6 to 17-15 and closing with Folie and Egonu.

Sylla too

–

Sylla enters for Plummer, but Chemik, looking for points for the qualification, manages to put their heads ahead at 10-13 thanks to Brakocevic and Drews. Egonu and Sylla sign the overtaking at 14-13, Folie slips a first half after another. The Poles remain attacked until 22, it’s up to Folie and Vuchkova to give the decisive push. In the third set Omoruyi makes Courtney catch her breath, appearing subdued. The panthers have to sweat to keep the Police from returning. On the 14 equal the electronic report freezes and the game leaves room for long minutes for the choirs of the public. The errors on both sides increase, but in the end the highest technical rate of the yellow-blues comes out.