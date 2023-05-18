Manchester City overwhelm Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final and, after the 1-1 draw in Spain, flies to the final: in Istanbul, on 10 June, Guardiola’s team will face Inter. The champions of England return in the final act of the tournament 2 years after the defeat suffered against Chelsea. Real Madrid coached by Ancelotti, reigning champion, fails in the assault on the 15th title in the event.

THE MATCH

City started with their foot on the accelerator and immediately settled in the Spanish half. Haaland lights up immediately by jumping Courtois, but in the 8th minute he can’t find the time to finish. Rodri immediately looks for the goal and misses his aim by a matter of centimetres. In the 14th minute there was a colossal opportunity for Haaland, who gored from a meter but found the miraculous save by Courtois. The English monologue continues and the duel repeats itself in the 22nd minute. Another imperious header from Haaland, another prodigy from Courtois.

BERNARDO SILVA: 1-0

The Belgian goalkeeper had to raise the white flag in the 23rd minute. De Bruyne draws football and triggers Bernard Silvathe Portuguese from 8 meters unloads a powerful left foot at the near post: Courtois gives up, 1-0. Real Madrid takes off the role of sparring partner and tries to enter the match. He does it with the blaze of Kroos, who shoots from 25 meters and hits the crossbar. City, orchestrated by Gundogan, doesn’t get scared and continues to grind football. In the 37th minute Guardiola’s battleship doubled.

BERNARDO SILVA: 2-0

Grealish finishes, Gundogan shoots, the ball returned is available to Bernardo Silva: header, 2-0. The first half ends with applause from the home crowd, who enjoy the show. The start of the second half proposes a Real Madrid willing to at least try something. Ancelotti’s team showed up in the 51st minute with a free-kick from Alaba, which Ederson defused. The ball, for the rest, remains constantly between the feet of the citizens. Ancelotti takes away the sacred monsters Modric and Kroos in the last quarter of the match to try to raise the pace and center of gravity.

OWN GOAL MILITAO AND HAALAND DRY, ALVAREZ MAKES POKER

It is still City, however, who come close to scoring. Haaland combines with the usually brilliant Gundogan and shows up in front of Courtois: the goalkeeper closes again, the ball deflected off the crossbar and the striker remains dry. The curtain on the match falls in the 76th minute. De Bruyne’s free kick, Akanji heads in and Militao deflects into his own net: 3-0. Before the end credits there is room for yet another perfect action, this time packaged by the ‘benches’ (so to speak): Mahrez recovers, Foden suggests, Alvarez hits the mark for the 4-0. Real Madrid ko and Manchester City in the final against Inter.