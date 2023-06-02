Manchester City- Inter Champions League final, the referee remains Marciniak

No last minute changes. After the media storm comes the green light: UEFA accepted the “sincere apologies and clarifications” by the referee Szymon Marciniak, who will be able to direct the Champions League final scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter. This is what UEFA communicates in a statement, which “diligently investigated the allegations relating to Marciniak’s participation in an event organized in Katowice on May 29” by the Polish far right.

“The allegations have been taken with the utmost seriousness by UEFA and the entire football community, which unequivocally reject the values ​​promoted by a group linked to this conference,” reads the press release, which acknowledges the referee’s apology.

“I hope this declaration reaches out to all concerned, especially to people who are rightly alarmed and disappointed by my participation in the “Everest” event organized in Katowice on May 29, 2023. I sincerely apologize for my participation and any inconvenience or damage it may have caused “, says the referee.

“Upon reflection and further investigation, it is apparent that I was gravely misled and that I was completely unaware of the true nature and affiliations of the event in question. I was unaware that it was related to a Polish far-right movement. been aware, I would have categorically refused the invitation important to understand that the values ​​promoted from this movement are completely against my personal ideas and principles that I strive to have in life. I feel deep remorse if the perception is that my participation may have contradicted them,” concludes Marciniak.

