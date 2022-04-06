Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 in London in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The blancos conquer Stamford Bridge with a hat-trick from Benzema, the absolute star of the evening. The French center forward broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a powerful header from about ten meters: ball under the cross, 0-1. The number 9 concedes an encore at 24 ‘with another header, this time against the clock: ball at the far post, 0-2. Chelsea managed to get back into the game before the break with Havertz who in the 41st minute took advantage of Jorginho’s assist and, always with a head, hit the target: 1-2. The comeback projects of the European champions are wrecked at the start of the recovery. Mess between Mendy and Rudiger, Benzema thanks and signs the trio: 1-3 and Real with one foot in the semifinals.

In the other match of the evening, a surprising victory for Villarreal who knocks Bayern Munich 1-0 at home. The Spaniards, who eliminated Juventus in the second round, won thanks to Danjuma’s goal (8 ‘) that freezes the German battleship.