Madrid teams have difficult games this week to make it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Of course, Atlético will have to come back and Real Madrid will be worth any draw. They are the hope so that there are still Spaniards in the Champions League!

Real Madrid – Atalanta

Real Madrid got oil from his visit to Italian territory and now must endorse it at the Alfredo Di Stefano. Be careful with the scoring ability of the Italians who at any moment could put Zidane’s men in trouble. Match with goals in both goals.

Chelsea – Atlético de Madrid

The mattresses need their best version to continue in the highest European competition. His goal must be zero and Luis Suárez and company appear. The scoreboard is unlikely to skyrocket, making the goals worth their weight in gold.

Bayern – Lazio

The current champions did not want surprises either and settled the match with 0-3 in the first leg. Chance for a feast of the barbarian tips and present their credentials to revalidate the title they achieved last season.

Manchester City – Borussia M’gladbach

Little significance in the second leg of Guardiola’s men, who have a two-goal lead after the first leg. The goals of the locals are assured and you just have to check the voracity of their forwards to know the number of goals.

