Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 away to Lisbon in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Klopp’s team dominated the first half, scoring on 17 ‘with Konaté and on 34’ with Mané and touching the trio with Salah. In the second half the Portuguese shorten the distances in the 49th minute with Núñez, even close to equal with Everton, but in the 87th minute they suffer the Reds trio with Luis Díaz who enters the area, jumps the goalkeeper and with a touch of the left deposits in the net for the 3-1 final.