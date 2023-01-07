Lewis Hamilton he is also pursuing history in 2023. He has less and less time to succeed – at least as a Formula 1 driver – and therefore he is sharpening his claws to be ready already for the first race, in Bahrain. Sure, he’ll need a Mercedes capable of at least annoying Max Verstappen’s Red Bull: Hamilton hopes that the W14 will follow the progress of the car that preceded it, but even in Milton Keynes (and in Ferrari) they won’t wait for the Silver Arrows.

In the things that he can personally control, Hamilton is preparing as best he could not, also because he has an important goal ahead of him: overcoming Alain Prost in the ranking of the oldest world champions ever. The Briton is “fixed” in 13th place, but it is a fact that in the early years of F1 it was possible to win races and world championships even far in the future (with the evolution of the sport to date, a title at 46 years, one month and 11 days like that of Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957 would be practically impossible). So, looking at the last 50 years of Formula 1, Hamilton is in fifth place, behind Nigel Mansell – who won the title at 39 years and eight days in 1992 -, Alain Prost (38 years, seven months and two days in 1993), Mario Andretti (38 years, six months and 13 days in 1978) and Damon Hill (36 years and 26 days).

Hamilton, who turns 38 today, can therefore become the second oldest driver to win a Formula 1 World Championship in the “modern” era, overtaking Prost but falling behind Mansell. A laurel that would be worth more than the title itself and the definitive overtaking of Michael Schumacher, but which would testify to Sir Lewis’ ability to resist the passage of time, the most complicated opponent for every athlete. Also for the champions, and therefore not only for Hamilton, but also for Fernando Alonso: theoretically, Nando he has the opportunity to climb many positions and climb up to fifth place all-time. But he has an impossible opponent ahead of him: not so much time (Alonso never seems to age) as the car.