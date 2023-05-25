The merits of the Portuguese coach are undeniable, but so are those of the club. The Europa League is a historic milestone for Roma, why not just think about that?

Andrew DiCaro

Between triumph and bitterness. The Europa League final represents the great crossroads of Roma’s season. In the event of a victory against Sevilla, a historic second consecutive European cup would come and qualification for the Champions League, the club’s seasonal goal: applause. Otherwise, despite the great satisfaction of having reached the final (two years ago Fonseca stopped in the semifinal), given the classification in A, the doors to Europe could only be those of the Conference, with serious damage to the coffers of society.

Lights and shadows — If the European path remains excellent in any case and could become exciting (apart from the game expressed), the season in the league was disappointing and lacking in satisfactions (sixth place thanks to the penalty from Juve; 10 defeats, 5 of which at home and 2 in the derbies with Lazio; ninth attack; 2 wins in 12 games against the big six and just 9 points won out of 36 available; 4 points in the last 6 games). Not to mention the elimination in the Italian Cup against Cremonese. After last year's sixth place, Mourinho is likely to finish in seventh place, like his predecessor Fonseca. The biggest regret is linked to the negative championship of Inter (12 defeats so far), Milan (8) and the penalization of Juve. An almost unrepeatable opportunity to hit the Champions League and exploited by Lazio, second and already qualified. It is true that the team, leaving the Conference, has focused only on the championship, but Sarri's squad is certainly not superior to the yellow and red one. Therefore, there is no harm in admitting "we are betting everything on the Cup, but we should have and could have done more in the league". But not for Mou who throughout the season never skimped on criticisms, jabs, stings at the club for the transfer market and the quality of the squad. Yet in the summer everyone, newspapers and market operators, had praised the shopping campaign. After the draw with Salernitana Mou threw it on sarcasm: "Arriving in the Champions League after having spent only 7 million was as if Jesus had gone down for a walk in Rome".

Five reasons — Maybe it happened, but on the other football bank of the Tiber. It goes without saying that the property didn’t like yet another barb, ungenerous for at least five reasons:

1) Roma spent almost 94 million in the Mourinho two-year period: 87 in the first year (Abraham alone cost more than 40). If this year he hasn’t spent on time cards, it’s only for the stakes of financial Fair Play.

2) The club had the enormous merit of bringing great players to Rome on a free transfer such as Dybala, Matic and Wijnaldum. In addition to Belotti, wanted by the coach, and other players (Camara Llorente, Solbakken, Celik).

3) Top-level engagements were guaranteed to bring the three big names mentioned above. In fact, Roma have the third highest wage bill in Serie A. A much higher position than in the standings.

4) Mourinho in Trigoria is the absolute dominus. Nothing in terms of structures and needs has ever been denied to him. And he is the second highest paid coach in Serie A after Allegri.

5) The club has always supported him in his controversies against referees and the system, both publicly and in courtrooms. Nor has he ever responded to his many internal jabs after the losses.

you deserve — It should be remembered that Mou in Rome has three enormous merits:

1) Having shaped, with the indisputable qualities of leader and leader, a united group that blindly follows him by applying his kick, whether he likes it or not.

2) Having generated a surplus of enthusiasm in the already very hot Roman fans, as can be seen from the constant sold outs at the stadium.

3) He brought Rome back to winning ways in Europe. Beloved, whether he wins, draws or loses his popularity in the city is second only to that of the Pope, so who benefits from these constant controversies? For many, they would be linked to missed meetings with the property to talk about the future and sign an extension. But even here it is right to clarify some things.

1) Mourinho already has a contract for next year which has never been questioned by the club.

2) It's not true that to achieve goals you need to have the certainty of a long relationship: Spalletti wins the championship.

3) Before understanding what can be done, it is necessary to know which competitions the club will participate in.

4) US properties wait for the end of the season to draw a line and don’t like being pulled by the jacket.

5) Despite the contract, it is known that if he were called by a top club, such as PSG or Real, Mou would be released. Rome is one step away from a historic goal. Why not just think about this?