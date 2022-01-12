The Venetians beat Lavrio in game-1 of the Champions League play-in, the Emilians fly to the quarterfinals with the third win out of three against the Antwerp Giants

Before the eyes of the new signer Mikk Jurkatamm, who has just arrived in Italy, Treviso beats the Greeks of the Lavrio and wins game-1 of the Champions League play-in, which is worth access to the Top16. Decisive for the Venetians 24-15 of the last quarter, in addition to the performances of Sims, Russell and Dimsa. Reggio Emilia, on the other hand, is three out of three against the Antwerp Giants and is confirmed as unbeaten and at the top of group J of the Fiba Europe Cup, thus mortgaging the qualification to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Treviso-Lavrio Megabolt 87-72 – The duo misses Sokolowski (out for calf problems), but Akele returns and there is also coach Max Menetti, who has just recovered from Covid. That it is not an easy match for Treviso is evident from the very first minutes. The Lavrio immediately appears combative, builds a small advantage (5-9) and keeps it for most of the first set, before Dimsa’s three triples overturn the score in the fourth quarter (23-20). The conditions for the extension are there, but the Treviso team goes to alternating current and ends the first half ahead 44-36, too little to consider the match closed. So Lavrio returns to the field with the conviction of being able to play and, dragged by Jerry Smith’s baskets, goes back to -6 at the end of the third quarter (63-57). The moment is delicate, but Russell decides to change gear: with his plays, and with Dimsa’s baskets, the home team regains control of the match and within a few minutes it spreads, even reaching +20. Covid permitting, game-2 will be played in Greece on Tuesday 18 January: if Treviso wins it qualifies, otherwise it will go to game-3 (Thursday 20 at Palaverde). (Alberto Mariutto)

Treviso Sims 22, Dimsa 19, Russell 18, Bortolani 10

Lavrio Sanders and Smith 17, Mouratos and Williams 12, Kaklamanakis 10

Reggio Emilia-Antwerp 86-72 – In the good collective test of the hosts who send five men in double figures, the performances of Olisevicius (17 points with 4/7 from 3) and Hopkins (12 and 9 rebounds) stand out. The former Vanoli Cremona Tiby (19 and 9 rebounds) is not enough for the Belgian team. At the start coach Caja chooses the quintet made up of Cinciarini, Candi, Olisevicius, Johnson and Hopkins while coach Beghin responds with Fridriksson, Brown, Mwema, Tiby and Krutwig. The host team starts better and after three minutes is ahead of 8 (2-10) and forces the Emilian bench to call time out. The reaction led by Thompson, author of 7 points in an amen, was not long in coming and Reggio first recovered and then put the arrow (20-18 at 10 ‘). In the second quarter Hopkins also takes the chair who dominates under the scoreboards and so Unahotels tries to run away (45-38 at 20 ‘). Thanks to the direction of Cinciarini, Caja’s team flies to +14 (58-44 at 25 ‘), but it is Tiby (ex Vanoli Cremona) who gives the shock with his cuts to the basket that reduce the gap (66-58 at 30’ ). In the final sprint Reggio tightens the screws in defense again and thanks to the heavy shots of the usual Olisevicius secures a very important victory. (Francesco Pioppi)

Reggio Emilia Olisevicius 17, Hopkins and Strautins 12.

Antwerp Tiby 19, Rogiers 13, Fridriksson 9.

