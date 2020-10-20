Tonight in Tenerife the new FIBA ​​Champions begins, a competition that has been reinvented by the coronavirus and that in recent years has had a marked Spanish accent. He Iberostar, which today hosts the Danish Bakken Bears (8:30 pm), was the first to lift this title in 2017. It was then followed by AEK Athens and the Virtus of Bologna before he Inherit San Pablo Burgos champion in a Final Eight disputed in Athens a couple of weeks ago and that served to close a season interrupted in March by COVID-19.

“The important thing is not only to start the season, the essential thing is to be able to conclude it,” declared Patrick Comninos, executive director of the Champions League, this week. With positives in teams, travel restrictions and postponement of matches in domestic leagues, FIBA ​​decided to change the format of its Champions League, as it had also done recently with the women’s Euroleague, to facilitate as much as possible a calendar that seems difficult and unpredictable. All 32 teams (from 18 different countries, competition record) they are divided into eight groups instead of four. Fewer matches (the first phase goes from 14 days to only 6), fewer trips and free weeks in order to leave dates available for the, more than possible, rescheduling of matches. For now, and before the competition starts tonight, There are already three matches that will have to look for a new date: Tofas Bursa-Nymburk, AEK Athens-Tsmoki Minsk and Cholet-Hapoel Holon. In addition, the Champions League has delayed the deadline for the registration of players and will allow the registration of U-20 reinforcements the same day of the game.

After the premiere of the Iberostar tonight, tomorrow it will be the turn of another of the Spaniards, the Casademont Zaragoza, which visits the field the Polish MKS Start Lublin (18:30). The other two representatives of the Endesa League will not debut until next week. Retabet Bilbao will do it first, which receives the Turkish Pinar Karsiyaka (Tuesday 27 at 20:30) and, finally, the champion begins in Burgos the defense of his title against Italian Brindisi (Wednesday 28, 20:30). A day divided into two weeks: this is the Champions 2.0, a competition in times of coronavirus.