Verstappen and the dedication to Honda

In F1, to excel you need the better package between driver, machine and – possibly – power unit supplier. Verstappen, Red Bull and Honda are evidently the three excellences in all three ‘fields’ at the moment and it is not surprising that in 2023 the third Drivers’ title has arrived for the Dutchman with six races – and two Sprint – early.

Max Verstappen today he finished the Sprint in Qatar in second place behind poleman Oscar Piastri and at the end of the race he commented on his third iris which places him on a par with other F1 legends such as Jackie Stewart, Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Jack Brabham and Niki Lauda .

“Clearly today it was much more important to win the championship than the Sprint – Verstappen’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports – I always try to win obviously, but we had a bit of bad luck today with the Safety Cars, we didn’t have enough laps to push to go to the front, but I think overall it was quite fun. There were different tire strategies, lots of battles and that was nice. Winning the championship makes me happy and I am proud to be here as a three-time world champion.”

“There were many races in which we did a great job as a team and I will have many good memories for the future, but I can’t choose a specific moment. Probably later, looking back, it will be even better to think back to all these memories. I’m driving the most competitive car compared to the rest of the grid – admitted Verstappen – there are many important people who allow these moments to materialize on the track and in the factory. Obviously we talk a lot about the team, but we must not forget about Honda who managed to produce such a powerful engine, I am very proud of them“.