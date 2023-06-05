Los Angeles, California.- Historic! Club León joins the Olympus of champions in the Concacaf Champions League by virtue of winning the round-trip final against LAFC to be the next Mexican team to clinch the North American, Central American and Caribbean zone title.

Nicolás Larcamón celebrates his first title with the institution after leaving Club Puebla six months ago. The Argentine generated doubts due to the elimination in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX but in the Concachampions he knew how to solve the tie to claim champion with his team today.