There was a time when, once the goal was achieved, coaches asked their squad if they wanted more or they simply preferred to lower their arms. Such was the famous case, for example, of Javier Aguirre at the helm of Espanyol after having reached permanence in the 2012-13 season. There were also times when the release of tension and adrenaline had been such that the team dropped, or could not against rivals who did have challenges at stake. None of this happens to current parakeet set, which has proven to be the champion of self-love.

Despite the accident suffered last Friday against Cartagena (0-2), the parrots were conjured after materializing the ascent in conquering the title of champions. By history, since only once had the club achieved it, by the entity they represent and by pride. A) Yes They showed it on Tuesday against Ponferradina, with an overwhelming start and a very complete game which was perfectly reflected in the final 1-4. A result that, in reality, is historical: This is the first time that Espanyol has won a game in its five seasons in the Second Division after being promoted. And now, this Sunday, a Tenerife arrives before which another win secures the championship.

There were two occasions on which he had certified the return to First with days to be disputed, and in both he counted his last matches as defeats. It happened to him at the farewell to the 1969-70 season, when after going up with a crushing 7-0 against Elche Ilicitano, Rafael Iriondo’s men succumbed to Oviedo (2-0), which cost them second place, which Málaga took from them. And it was even more exaggerated in the 1993-94, with José Antonio Camacho: they had risen mathematically with a 4-0 against Cádiz and finished LaLiga losing consecutively against Leganés (2-1), Real Madrid B (1-2) and Betis (2-1).

That Espanyol was proclaimed champion, despite the fact that in that losing streak the Verdiblancos went from seven points to finally just one: because of the score at that time (two for a victory), they could no longer catch them. This time, with Vicente Moreno, the games lost after promotion have for now mutated into a victory, and there are still two days left to expand your self-love. And to conquer LaLiga.