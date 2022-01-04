In the NBA’s current streak with the coronavirus in which there are days in which any fan can get dizzy from the changes in the teams, who plays and who doesn’t, who has been infected and who has not, they can give the surprises. Big or small. The one we will deal with here is one of the big ones, of course, if we look at the classification. The Pistons storm the Bucks’ house 106-115. The above is not a phrase that falls flat without giving context, and it is that the Pistons were the last team in the table until today and the Bucks are the current champions of the competition.. There can always be a upsetAs the Anglo-Saxons say, in professional sports, but the temporary circumstances in which the NBA is moving in the last month so as not to suspend more games than it already has on hold has nothing to do with this result. Milwaukee had almost all its reference troops and had Giannis Antetokounmpo (31) and Jrue Holiday (29) being splendid facing the rim, so the merit It is even greater for the Pistons of Saddiq Bey, that tall man who came from beating the Spurs with a triple without a place and who scored 34 points as new at someone else’s home chief of the show.

Saddiq Bey is a curious player who is replacing Jerami Grant’s casualty well. He finished with 8/13 in triples and does not cut a hair when throwing them or playing handling the ball despite having a vocation as a power forward and a body to play on the inside. But it would be unfair not to also highlight Josh Jackson and his 9/13 shooting coming as a substitute. They were the winning duo.

From the first moment there was exterior success in the Pistons. They put in a lot from outside and moved the ball well to have better positions. It looked like changed roles. But it wasn’t until the second half that it paid off. The initial dominance of Antetokounmpo gave way to Holiday, who was the one that was loaded in just two minutes the positive partial with which the visitors had led by up to seven points. In the third quarter the distance rose again to seven for Detroit and was canceled again minutes later. With ten minutes to go, with a run of 2-10, the decisive moment arrived to which MIlwaukee could no longer respond with more skill.

The Pistons (7-28) link consecutive victories and escape from being the red lantern, an honor that by the number of defeats now belongs to the Magic not only in the East but also in the League as a whole. The Bucks (25-14) breathe because, except for the leading Bulls, the other teams with whom they fight in the top positions have fallen this day: Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.