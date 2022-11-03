millionaires achieved, after 11 years of waiting, his third crown in the Colombian Cup, by defeating Junior de Barranquilla 2-0 and reversing the 1-0 scoreline in the first leg at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The title achieved in this tournament, for now, gives those led by Alberto Gamero the quota in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, the same instance that he entered the tournament this year.

Conmebol, in its official account of the tournament, welcomed Millonarios to the 2023 edition of the Libertadores.

How are the quotas for the international cups

For now, only one team is clear in which tournament and in which phase it will start competing. This is Atlético Nacional, champion of the League in the first half of this year, which will enter directly into the group stage.

Millionaires already assured their presence in the Libertadores, for now, in the previous phase. However, he could access the group, for which he has to be the League champion in the second half.

There is also a quota for the Libertadores by way of reclassification, which will be obtained by the first team in the accumulated of the year that has not been champion. Today, that quota would be held by Deportes Tolima, but since he was already eliminated, he must wait what happens in the home runs and in the final.

This is how the reclassification is today. Millionaires stop counting for this table from today. If the League wins, there will be two places for Libertadores in this table. pic.twitter.com/rgCGcqxCyC – Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) November 3, 2022

The next four teams in the reclassification will go to the Copa Sudamericana. Those boxes would be for Medellín, Junior, La Equidad and Atlético Bucaramanga.

However, since the points from home runs and from the final will continue to count, Santa Fe and Águilas Doradas still have options to access international tournaments through this route. Also Pereira, Pasto and America, although with a much more complicated path.

If Millonarios becomes champion of the League, there will be two slots in the previous phase of the Libertadores by way of reclassification. In other words, there is a lot at stake in these eight days, the six of the home runs and the two of the final.

