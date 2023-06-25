The teams of Millionaires and Nacional face each other today, June 24at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium to define which of these two will be the winner of the BetPlay League final.

Only the fans of the capital team were authorized to enter the stadium, where the match took place at 7:00 p.m.

José David Riveros, Secretary of Government, confirmed the additional security device and the logistics that will be available for the screening of the final match of the BetPlay League between Millonarios and Nacional, which It will be broadcast at Simón Bolívar Park for the blue fans of the country’s capital.

There, only Millonarios fans were authorized to enter, who would have access to the park from 4:00 p.m., however, the line to enter was quite long and it was learned that, around 7:30 p.m., fans continued to enter to the place.

Despite the fact that there were some changes in the queue, the day has passed peacefully and, yes, with a lot of passion on the part of the fans, according to the Bogotá Mayor’s Office on its Twitter account.

Likewise, José Riveros, pointed out through his Twitter account that the local government guaranteed all the logistics so that the game took place in the best way inside and outside the stadium and, of course, in the Simón Bolívar park.

“We started the Colombian Soccer final with all the operational and logistical guarantees in the proposed scenarios: Campín Stadium 35 thousand people, Simón Bolívar Park 25 thousand peopleRiveros said.

Below are some photographs of the meeting in Simón Bolívar Park.

Millionaires vs National Party Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

Party of Millionaires and National. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

People in Simon Bolivar park Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

Millionaires, the new champion Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

The 16th title of the capital blue team. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

People in Simón Bolívar park. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

People in Simón Bolívar. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

Moments of the game that was broadcast in the Simón Bolívar park. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

Moments in Simón Bolívar Park. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

Final between National and Millionaires. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

Reactions of the new Millionaires title. Photo: Nestor Gomez WEATHER.

