Last Saturday, June 24, the final of the BetPlay 2023 League was held at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium in Bogota. The football match took place at 7:00 pm, with the Millionaires and Nacional teams, having Millonarios as the winner of his sixteenth title.

The excitement of the capital team overflowed to the stands and, in different parts of the city, the celebration of the victory was from the youngest to the oldest.

Another of the great figures of the final who also showed his happiness for this great achievement was Juanito Moreno, the goalkeeper of Millionaires, whom WinSports caught dancing and singing with the medal he received after the victory, while enjoying the company of team members and family members.

“We have suffered a lot and it is time to celebrate and enjoy it“, Moreno tells the journalist of the aforementioned medium.

Likewise, he sang the song from the famous novel ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’.

“Who is that man, who looks at me and undresses me, an intense beast that gives me a thousand turns….”, the player is heard.

In addition, the goalkeeper sent a greeting to all the fans and invited them to live the party in peace. Added to that he shouted one of the phrases that the fans have as a badge: “yesolo Millos loka“.

This important file for the team and, especially, for the night they received this title, is seen dancing with some particular steps on a bench, while continuing to encourage the other members of Millionaires.

