Manchester City are already champions of England, but also play the final of the Champions League and the FA Cup. Brighton already secured European football next season for the first time.
Phil Foden put City ahead in an attacking game with many chances after 25 minutes. He did that after Erling Haaland unlocked him. On the goal line, Jan Paul van Hecke made a futile attempt to prevent a goal.
Julio Enciso equalized before the break by shooting into the top corner from a long distance.
Program, results and position Premier League
In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the English league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can watch all our football videos about the Premier League.
#Champion #Manchester #City #drops #points #Brighton
Leave a Reply