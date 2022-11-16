Four-time Paralympic champion, multiple champion and record holder of the Russian Federation, Europe and the world in athletics among athletes with a lesion of the musculoskeletal system Alexei Ashapatov commented to Izvestia on the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to suspend the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee, adopted on November 16.

“Very sad news in connection with recent events. To be honest, all the athletes have already got these suspensions, humiliations. Every time the Paralympic Committee is ahead of everyone. Thomas Bach said that there should be no politics in sport, sport should unite people, athletes. But the Paralympic Committee decides otherwise: it made a collective selection, completely removing our team from the Paralympic family. It’s a shocking fact,” he said.

Ashapatov clarified that it is very difficult for athletes to survive this situation, since the 2024 Paralympic Games are coming soon, where many planned to go and show good results, but the Paralympic Committee practically “cut off all chances” by its decision.

“Before you can recover, you will have to fulfill a bunch of criteria again. Time is running out and the qualifying period for these games may be over. It’s very hard to hear such news on the eve of the Paralympics. I think, nevertheless, we will also survive this trouble, because the Russian Paralympic athletes are the strongest in spirit, and we have already proved this to everyone, ”he recalled.

The champion admitted that his colleagues were “in shock” after the decision of the IPC, and recalled that now is such a period for athletes when “you need to find strength in yourself and make this decision.”

“We need to train, prepare, wait, after all, suddenly common sense will prevail and the Olympic Committee will agree with the Paralympic Committee. After all, we share the same values. So let’s hope that we will still be allowed to international starts, ”he concluded.

On November 16, the International Paralympic Committee announced the suspension of the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). The reason given was the inability to fulfill the obligations of membership in accordance with the IPC statutes. The RPC is deprived of all the rights of a member of the IPC, with the exception of the right to appeal this decision.

In March, the IPC admitted Russian athletes to the Paralympic Games in Beijing. President of the organization Andrew Parsons noted the need to separate politics from sports. However, the next day, March 3, the admission was withdrawn. Parsons explained that because of the IPC’s previous decision to allow Russian athletes to compete, several National Paralympic Committees threatened to withdraw from the Paralympics.

Athletes from Russia began to be suspended from participation in various competitions against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced its beginning on February 24. Moscow clarified that the special operation has two goals – the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. As the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov pointed out, both of these aspects pose a threat to the Russian state and people.

